ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Kenna Newman and Binghamton women’s lacrosse made history.

On Wednesday night, Binghamton beat Cornell on the road 13-12 in a thriller. It was the first-ever win for the Bearcats over Cornell dating back to their first meeting in 2012. Newman, a senior attacker for Binghamton, notched an assist in the historic win for Binghamton (5-2). Abi Carroll scored five goals in the win for the Bearcats.

Kenna is coming off one of her best games of the season prior to Wednesday’s game in Ithaca. Newman scored a hat trick and added two assists in an 18-7 win over Marist last Saturday. This season, Newman has scored 11 goals with 19 assists for a total of 30 points. Her 19 assists are a Binghamton best and Newman’s 30 points are tied for the overall team lead.

Cornell dropped to (5-2) on the season and was paced by four goals by Katie Castiello on the night. The Big Red will face UConn Saturday at 1 pm in Ithaca.

Binghamton hosts UMBC Saturday at Noon in a special Mental Health Awareness Game.