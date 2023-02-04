ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Wolverines reached a career milestone Friday night.

Waverly girls basketball standout Kennedy Westbrook reached the 1,000-point career milestone on Friday in a win on the road. The senior guard scored a game-high 25 points for the Wolverines in a 51-42 win on the road against Watkins Glen to reach 1,000 career points.

Westbrook is also a standout soccer player for the Wolverines and will play Division I college soccer for the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The Wolverines host Thomas A. Edison on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.