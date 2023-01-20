Emmitsburg, Md. (WETM) – Thursday was perhaps Kiara Fisher’s finest hour in college basketball.

The Marist College junior guard delivered a special performance on her way to the record books. Fisher scored a Marist record 44 points setting the new mark for most scored in a single-game at the school. The previous mark was set by Sydney Coffey in 2016 when she scored 38 points against Canisius on Valentine’s Day and Patty Powers’ same total against Stony Brook on Feb. 3, 1979.

Fisher connected on four three pointers and was a perfect 16-for-16 at the free throw line in the Red Foxes’ 83-77 win over Mont Saint Mary’s. Kiara also connect on 12 shots from the floor to secure the new record.

“Really just playing freely,” Fisher said. “I wasn’t thinking, I feel like I’ve thought a lot this season, some games. I kind of just let it fly and took what I had.”

For Fisher, ultimately it was about getting the win for the team. Marist has now won two of its last three games and would love to keep surging forward but Kiara also believes that the record-breaking night was a special surprise.

“Honestly, I’m just happy we won,” added Fisher. “It’s cool that I broke the record and everything, I had no clue that I did.”

Teammate and fellow Elmira native Zaria Shazer added 20 points and added nine rebounds on the night for Marist College (8-9, 4-4 MAAC). Next up for the Red Foxes is a home game versus Quinnipiac (10-7, 5-3 MAAC) Saturday at 2 pm. The Bobcats have Horseheads native and junior guard Jillian Casey on the team.

Fisher leads Marist in points per game (15.2) and three pointers (26) through 17 games this season. The 44 points is also a new career-high in college for Fisher. It’s the third highest total in NCAA D-I this season behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark’ 45 points against North Carolina State on December 1 and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow’ 45 points at Northwestern on December 10.

(Photo & Video courtesy of Marist Athletics)