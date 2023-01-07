LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira grad reached a career-high for the Red Foxes on Saturday.

(Video courtesy: ESPN+)

(Photo courtesy: goredfoxes.com)

Former Elmira Express standout Kiara Fisher scored a career-high 29 points for Marist in their 74-67 loss on the road to Siena on Saturday. The junior guard went 13-for-20 from the field and was 2-for-5 from downtown. Fisher is averaging 13.9 points a game this season and leads the Red Foxes in assists with 37.

Elmira grad Zaria Shazer added 20 points for Marist. The junior forward went 7-for-9 from the field and was 6-for-10 from the free throw line. Shazer leads the team in scoring averaging 14.9 points a game and leads the Red Foxes in rebounds with 86.

Marist (6-8) is on the road against Saint Peter’s in a MAAC matchup on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.