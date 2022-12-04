BURLINGTON, V.T. (WETM) – Two former Elmira Express standouts had big games for the Red Foxes on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: goredfoxes.com)

Elmira grad Kiara Fisher scored a game-high 21 points for Marist women’s basketball in a 81-60 loss on the road to Vermont on Sunday. The junior guard had 17 points in the first half and finished 8-for-10 from the field and was 2-for-2 from downtown.

Elmira grad Zaria Shazer added 17 points for Marist. The junior forward was 5-for-10 from the field and went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

Marist (3-5) is on the road against American University on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.