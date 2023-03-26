ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Red moved to 6-1 with an Ivy League win at home on Sunday.

No. 5 Cornell men’s lacrosse pulled away in the second half to defeat No. 16 Penn 18-12 at Schoellkopf Field. The Big Red took a 9-7 lead into halftime. The Quakers would tie the game at 9 in the third quarter on a goal scored by Hugh Mullane. The Big Red would answer back with four straight goals in the third quarter to take a 13-9 lead and Cornell would stay in front to move to 6-1 this season and 2-0 in Ivy League play. It’s the first victory for the Big Red against the Quakers since 2018.

Junior CJ Kirst scored a game-high seven goals for the Big Red and has 34 goals this season. Senior Billy Coyle added three goals and three assists for Cornell. Sam Handley led Penn in scoring with three goals and an assist.

Cornell hosts Dartmouth on Saturday at noon in an Ivy League contest.