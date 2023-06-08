ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day of honor in Elmira for local sports.

The annual Kiwanis Athletic Luncheon celebrated and recognized outstanding contributions in Elmira area sports past and present at The Clarion Inn. Thursday, several awards were presented to top athletes, coaches and community members.

The list includes The Bee Stephens Female Athlete of The Year, Dick Senko Male Athlete of The Year, Joel Stephens Baseball Player of The Year, Junker Johnston Softball Player of The Year, Mike D’Aloisio Male Team Coach of The Year and Patti Perone Female Coach of The Year.

Below, a complete list of this year’s honorees from the banquet.

Dick Senko Male Athlete of The Year – Elmira’s Alex McKerrow

Bee Stephens Female Athlete of The Year – Elmira’s Vicky Mordvinova

Junker Johnston Softball Player of The Year – Edison’s Gabby Milazzo

Joel Stephens Baseball Player of The Year – Elmira’s Bryce Mahsanic

Mike D’Aloisio Male Coach of The Year – Edison Baseball’s Chris Bennett

Patti Perone Female Coach of The Year – Elmira Notre Dame Softball’s Mike Maloney

McKerrow earned MVP for his excellence for the Express football, wrestling and track & field teams. The starting offensive lineman for Elmira helped block for three running backs who garnered nearly 1,000 yards each on the ground. McKerrow placed third at the Section IV Wrestling Championships at 285 pounds. He will attend Keystone College and play football in the fall.

Mordvinova will compete at the New York State Track & Field Championships this weekend in the 800m and 1,500m races. A captain on the cross country, indoor and outdoor teams, Mordvinova holds the Elmira outdoor track school record of (2:13.7) in the 800m. An All-STAC and All-State selection, Modvinova will compete at Binghamton University next year and run in cross country and track.

Mahsanic was an ace on the mound for the Elmira Express baseball team. Bryce went (6-1) this season with a 1.98 ERA. At the plate, Mahsanic batted .368 with three home runs and 11 RBI for the Section IV Class AA Express ball club. Bryce currently holds team records in career strikeouts (122) and career ERA (1.26). The junior will return next season in defense of the team’s appearance in the final eight in the New York State Tournament.

Milazzo and Edison softball will compete in the New York State Class C Final Four Friday at 6 pm against Gowanda on Long Island. Her (7-2) record has paced the Spartans on the mound. Milazzo, a junior, has 113 strikeouts on the year with a 1.52 ERA. At the plate, Milazzo has a Spartans best .483 average and has driven in 24 runs with 28 hits.

Bennett comes from the successful Bennett family in local athletics. Chris took over the Edison baseball team as head coach after 20 years as an assistant coach. He helped the program win the Section IV IAC Small School South Division Championship as well as the IAC Small School Overall Championship. Edison racked up a (16-2) overall record heading into the Section IV Tournament.

Maloney was tabbed as Female Coach of The Year helping Elmira Notre Dame to the IAC Large School title and a number two seed for the Section IV Class C Tournament. The Lady Crusaders made it all the way to the Section IV Championship before falling to rival Edison in the title game.