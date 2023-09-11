ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A familiar voice is coming back home for some unfinished business.

When the Elmira River Sharks hit the ice for the first time in Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) history next month, Jon Kliment will be on the play-by-play call. Kliment, a Binghamton native, was recently named the new broadcaster and director of media relations of the River Sharks.

The former voice of the Elmira Enforcers for three seasons through 2021, Kliment has spent time as a broadcaster for the Vermilion County Bobcats and Macom Mayhem in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Also in his new role, Kliment will serve as a special assistant to the owner of the River Sharks as well as work in marketing and sales for the team.

For Kliment, he believes there was some unfished business that needs to be obtained on the ice. With the Enforcers, Kliment and the team narrowly missed out on winning the FPHL Commissioner’s Cup. Before the Enforcers were disbanded the team made the championship finals in 2019 and 2021. The idea of coming back to win a championship for Elmira fans is something that was compelling for Kliment.

Last year, the Elmira Mammoth lasted just one season after the franchise was bounced from First Arena after unpaid utility bills in excess of $250,000 not made by tenant Mammoth Sports & Entertainment. The Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) is the owner of First Arena and made the decision to move forward for the betterment of the community.

With the FPHL serving as the owner of the River Sharks, Kliment says the future is bright.

“The biggest thing is the team is here,” Kliment said. “This team is here, the FPHL has taken over the team making sure the city has hockey all year long…it’s exciting.”

The River Sharks plan to hold a media day in the coming days prior to the start of the season. The 2023-24 FPHL year kicks off on Tuesday, October 10 when Elmira heads to Watertown at 7:30 pm. Then, just days later, the Rivers Sharks have their home opener Friday, October 13 against the Binghamton Black Bears at 7:05 pm.

