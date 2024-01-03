ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira River Skark Steve Klinck has earned a league honor Wednesday.

The first-year forward has been named the FPHL Rookie of The Month for December. Klinck scored 10 goals and had nine assists for a total of 19 points in eight games for the River Sharks. Klinck is now tied for 11th overall in league scoring after his strong month.

The Toronto, Ontario native played for the Markham Royals in the OJHL last season. Klinck has 12 goals and 12 assists in 12 games so far this year for Elmira.

The River Sharks are coming off a 6-2 win over Watertown this past Sunday. Next up for Elmira is a home game this Friday night at 7:05 PM at First Arena.

(PHOTO: Elmira River Sharks)