ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning wrestling standout Matt Kline has earned a big honor in college.

Kline was named a Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA). A grad student wrestler at SUNY Brockport, Kline, was the lone wrestler selected for The Golden Eagles on the list who had a GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Kline finished off his career at Brockport with an 8th place finish at Mideastern Regionals at 165 pounds. Matt went (3-1) on the first day of the tournament and went on to earn big wins via decision to get his place finish.

A two-time Section IV Champion at Corning High School in 2017 and 2018, Kline went to Brockport earning his spot to compete for one of the top collegiate wrestling programs in history. According to Wrestlestat, Kline finished this season with a (22-10) record and was (55-41) in his college career at Brockport.

(PHOTO: Brockport Athletics)