HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local brothers won a prestigious state championship.

Horseheads’ Beckett and Sullivan Kraft won the New York State Junior Bass Championship and will now make their way to the national competition. The Horseheads Intermediate School students won the overall state crown through a points system and caught the heaviest amount of total fish.

The brothers competed in four tournaments throughout the state to earn the win at Cayuga Lake, Onondaga Lake, Conesus Lake and the Seneca River.

Next up is the National Junior Bass Championship at Lake Hartwell, South Carolina. 200 to 400 juniors are expected to fish for the national title. 18 Sports will continue to follow the Kraft brothers as they progress in the tournament.