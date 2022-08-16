ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Kyle Busch will go after his third cup series win at WGI this weekend.

The 18 Sports team caught up with two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch on Tuesday. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing is also a two-time cup series winner at Watkins Glen International. The 2008 and 2013 winner at The Glen says he enjoys driving at the historic road course.

“Always loved The Glen. Being able to come up there and have a shot to win every time we’ve been their has been super cool so would love to get back into victory lane at The Glen,” said Busch.

Kyle Busch won it all in 2015 and 2019 in the cup series and has 60 career cup series wins which is tied for ninth place with Kevin Harvick in all-time wins. The Go Bowling at The Glen is this Sunday at 3:00 p.m.