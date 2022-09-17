BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Kyle Dake continues to shine on the world stage.

(Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling)

Kyle Dake won a fourth straight wrestling world title in Belgrade on Saturday. The Cornell alum defeated Tajmuraz Salkazanov of Slovakia in the finals at 74kg 3-1 in a rematch of last year’s world final. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist joins John Smith as the only Americans to accomplish a four-peat at the world championships.

The Lansing native was a four-time NCAA champion at Cornell. Dake announced after the match that he will now be training at Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

Cornell senior and three-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis has advanced to Sunday’s finals at 65kg.