ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two collegiate wrestling stars with local ties are going to the big time.

Tioga grad Austin Lamb, a senior at 133 pounds for RIT wrestling, will compete in the 2023 NCAA D-III Wrestling Championships next weekend in Roanoke, Virginia March 10 and 11. Lamb, an All-American last season, punched his ticket to nationals after finishing second at the Mideast Regionals.

Austin has racked up a (17-2) record this season. Lamb was a two-time Section IV Champion at Tioga High School and placed 4th in the state in 2019.

Over the boarder in Athens, Gavin Bradley is also representing the Twin Tiers with pride at the NCAA D-III Wrestling Championships. Bradley became the first-ever freshman to qualify for the tourney for Castleton University in Vermont.

Gavin notched a third place finish at 125 pounds at regionals in Maine to secure his spot. For the year, Bradley is (35-9). Bradley won the 2022 PIAA State Wrestling Championship last year for Athens High School.

Official brackets will be released on Monday for the NCAA Tournament.

(PHOTO: RIT Athletics)