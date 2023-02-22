ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning baseball standout Landen Burch reached a major goal Tuesday.

Burch made his first college career start as a true freshman for D-I Old Dominion Baseball in Virginia. The big right handed pitcher threw 2 1/3 innings of work while striking out two in the Monarchs’ 15-8 win over VMI at home. Burch earned a no decision in the game after surrendering three runs on two hits going along with three walks.

ODU (3-1) has started the season off strong and Burch will continue to gain experience at the next level for the Monarchs. The team is slated to play William & Mary on Wednesday in another home contest.

The all-state player at Corning High School is the second in his immediate family to play at the major collegiate level. Landen’s Dad, Matt Burch, played at Virginia Commonwealth University before being drafted in the first-round of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft in 1998 by the Kansas City Royals.

Matt played in the minor leagues from 1998-2004 playing as high as Class AA ball before coaching several area high school teams and the Elmira Pioneers.

(PHOTO: ODU Athletics)