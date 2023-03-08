ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Landen Burch earned a college first on Tuesday.

Burch, a freshman pitcher for Old Dominion University baseball, won his first collegiate game as a member of The Monarchs. Burch pitched 4 1/3 innings of work in ODU’S 16-7 home win over Norfolk State.

Landen allowed just one run on one hit and struck out seven batters as ODU improved their record to (12-1). Burch has started two games and won in his third in relief. For the year, Burch is (1-0) with 11 strikeouts and a 5.59 ERA.

Next up for The Monarchs is a three-game series at UNC-Charlotte starting on Friday night at 6 pm. 18 Sports will continue to follow Burch’s progress as the season moves forward at Old Dominion.