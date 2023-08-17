WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Kyle Larson knows a little something about Watkins Glen.

Larson, who’s won back-to-back Go Bowling at The Glen races, is on a quest to earn number three this Sunday. The green flag drops Sunday at 3 pm and will air nationally on USA Network. Larson has already clinched a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs but every race matters that much more as the regular season comes to a close in the standings.

This year, Larson has won two races and has a circuit-best 10 finishes in the top five. If Larson can win Sunday, it will his be his third in a row at the track and third of the season. Larson says the team is optimistic for another strong finish.

“I’m excited to get to Watkins Glen, our race car has been really fast there,” Larson said. “Able to win in 2021 and then last year in the Next Gen car to get another win. Our car was really, really good.”

Only two other drivers in Watkins Glen International NASCAR history have won three races straight, Mark Martin from 1993-95 and fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon from 1997 through 1999.

For Larson, this weekend he’s looking for a repeat performance.

“So hopefully, our car is the same and the same on speed and we have a great weekend,” Larson said.

Don’t miss 18 Sports’ coverage all weekend long from Watkins Glen International. Your home for NASCAR in the Twin Tiers.