ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the all-time coaching greats in local football will call it a career.

Athens High School football’s Jack Young, who’s led the Wildcats program since the 2001 season, will retire at the end of the school year. The Towanda Daily Review first reported the news after a school board meeting revealed the information Tuesday night. Coach Young will also be retiring as an emotional support teacher, a role he’s served in since 1999.

Young was the longest tenured varsity football coach in the region having served as Athens head coach for the last 22 years. In that span, countless moments and great players come to mind for the Athens community along with plenty of championships.

A total of six Northern Tier League (NTL) Championships were won by Young’s teams and a District IV overall title in 2004. Above all, what mattered most for Young was the relationships he helped build. Relationships that turned student-athletes into productive citizens in life.

