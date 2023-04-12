ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The latest episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers is here with one of the all-time greats in Cornell wrestling history.

Our special guest is 2012 NCAA Champion and four-time All-American Cam Simaz. After a great career at Cornell, Simaz has taking his knowledge and grit to the coaching ranks and currently serves as an assistant coach at South Dakota State University. At SDSU, Simaz coaches under head coach and former Cornell assistant Damion Hahn.

At Cornell, Simaz finished as the all-time leader in matches with 166. Cam’s 145 career wins are fourth in Big Red program history. And, his 93 bonus point wins are second all-time at Cornell.

Take a special look our newest episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers with one of the most dominant and mentally tough wrestlers at Cornell, Cam Simaz.

(PHOTO: Cornell Athletics)