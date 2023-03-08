ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Legends of The Twin Tiers.

We sit down with for a full episode with Cornell wrestling legend, Troy Nickerson. The first five-time NYS Champion at Chenango Forks who then went on to win an NCAA Championship for The Big Red, Nickerson discusses his iconic career.

Host Andy Malnoske has an in-depth conversation with one of the all-time greats in the sport who’s now leading Northern Colorado as the head coach. Enjoy this special episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers.