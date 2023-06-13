HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads wrestling standout earned a special honor in memory of an all-time great.

Liam Levantovich was awarded the annual Dan Manganaro Memorial Scholarship by the Friends of Horseheads Wrestling Booster Club on Tuesday. Levantovich won a Section IV Championship at 160 pounds going (25-12) this past season and exemplified many of the same qualities that Manganaro exhibited in his life.

Liam earns $1,000 for his collegiate experience next year when he begins school work at Penn State University in State College.

The scholarship is named in honor of the late-great Dan Manganaro who was a standout at Horseheads High School wrestling. Sadly, Manganaro died in an accident on Seneca Lake in 2020 at just 27.

In 2011, Manganaro won the Section IV Wrestling Championship and earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors. Also a STAC overall champion, Manganaro went on to excel at Ursinus College where he qualified for the NCAA Division III tournament.

Manganaro graduated from medical school and was pursuing a career as a surgeon at a Philadelphia area hospital. 18 Sports takes you to the presentation at Horseheads High School on Tuesday.