ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top collegiate runners will compete on the biggest stage again.

Corning High School graduate Lindsey Butler will run in the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas. Butler, a junior at Virginia Tech University, will race in the 800m semis at 10:14 pm Thursday night with action on ESPN2. Nine runners will advance to Saturday’s NCAA Championship finals, top two in each heat, plus, the next three best times.

Butler has racked up a special career for the Hokies since making the transition from high school. The 2021 Indoor 800m National Champion, Butler placed fourth in the East Prelim quarters with a finish of 2:03.87. Lindsey also earned second in the ACC Championship with a season-best 2:02.20.

Butler won the 800m crown at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships with a time of 2:01.37. Stick with 18 Sports as we follow Butler’s progress at the NCAA Championships in Austin.

