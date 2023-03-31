HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders lost a hard fought and close contest at home on Friday.

The Ithaca boys lacrosse team edged Horseheads on the road 9-8 on Friday. Matt Roach scored a game-high four goals for the Little Red. Zach Cartmill added two goals and two assists and Alex Biskup made 16 saves in goal for Ithaca.

Alex Johanson led the Blue Raiders in scoring with three goals and an assist. Garrett Elston added two goals and an assist and Andrew Potter made nine saves in goal for Horseheads.

Check out the highlights from Friday night.