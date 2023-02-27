ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Edison basketball standout has earned Athlete of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Thomas A. Edison junior Payton Littlefield is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. The guard poured in a career-high 38 points in a 75-66 win for the Spartans against Seton Catholic. Littlefield was named a first team IAC South Large School division all-star and reached 1,000 career points at Edison this season.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.