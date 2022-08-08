OCEAN CITY, Md. (WETM) – Three local baseball players earned major honors this weekend.

The annual Baseball Youth All-American Games were held in Ocean City featuring some the top rising young players in the country. Three players represented Elmira Heights’ Bulldog travel team with great pride and success in the 12 and 13 & under age divisions.

Horseheads’ Braedyn Gulich won the Gold Glove Award for his outstanding play in the field. Fellow 12 and under player Mikey Williams of Pennsylvania won the Home Run Derby with 15 total home runs.

And, Horseheads’ Landon Smith won Pitcher of The Tournament. Both the 12 and 13 & under teams won two games each.

Each player showcased their skills and learned valuable keys to the game on a national stage. A stage they hope to keep exceling on in their future in the game.