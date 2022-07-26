ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local horseshoe club is helping out animals in need in the community.

The Twin Tier Horseshoe Club presented a check for five hundred dollars to the Chemung County SPCA on Tuesday. The money was raised by the club at a horseshoe state qualifier tournament that was held earlier this month at Grove Park in Elmira. World Horseshoe Champion Dave Reynolds presented the check and says the club wanted to help out animals in need. ” We care about the animals real big in this area. What better way to help then to give to the SPCA,” said Reynolds.

The money donated will go to help purchase needed equipment to help their spayed and neuter program. Chemung County SPCA Executive Director Tom Geroy says they are very grateful for the donation. ” It makes a huge difference because without the support of organizations like them it’s very hard for us to do what we do,” said Geroy.