ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cardinals won a second straight Empire 8 Championship with help from some local talent.

(Photos courtesy: empire8.com & sjfathletics.com)

The top-seeded St. John Fisher women’s basketball team defeated second-seeded Nazareth 78-55 on Saturday at home to win their second straight Empire 8 Championship. Waverly grad Sidney Tomasso scored 18 points and had eight rebounds for the Cardinals. The Sophomore guard went 7-for-9 from the field. Tomasso is leading the team in scoring averaging 14.3 points a game and has started all 27 games this season.

Newfield grads and sisters Katie and Kelly Moravec are both sophomores on the team and helped the Cardinals go back-to-back. Katie Moravec scored four points in the title game and has started all 27 games this season averaging 9.1 points a game. The guard also leads the team in steals with 69. Kelly Moravec has appeared in 25 games this season and the guard has 19 assists and 11 steals for the Cardinals.

St. John Fisher (25-2) has advanced to the Division III NCAA Tournament and will find out their opponent on Monday.