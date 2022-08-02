ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the area’s top youth baseball players are heading to the big time.

Players will compete in the 2022 Youth Baseball All-American Games in Ocean City, Maryland this week. From August 4-7, some of the top players in the nation will compete to see where they stack up against the best in their respective age groups.

A total of four players will represent the Elmira Heights Bulldogs travel team in their competitive groups.

Braedyn Gulich 12u

Mikey Williams PA 12u

Konnor Forrow VA 12u

Landon Smith Hhds 13u

A fifth player, Vincent Foote, was also selected but opted not to compete in the 10 and under division.

All-American Director of Baseball Youth, Taber Klinglesmith, says this is the opportunity of a lifetime for players and families.

“Baseball Youth is the nation’s largest youth baseball network,” Klinglesmith said. “We run six individual events called All-American Games. This is where players from our All-Tournament teams at our team events and online nominated athletes come to compete, have fun, and learn along the way.”

The youth organization shows no signs of slowing down, their numbers continue to get stronger.

“We have over 1200 athletes from 50 states and six countries who have competed in these events,” Taber added.

“Meeting new people from all across the country that share the same love and passion as you. That’s baseball.”

And for Klinglesmith, who’s based in Kentucky, athletes from the Elmira-region and beyond will cherish every moment.

“Watching these kids compete…say they enjoyed the All-American Games, learned some new ways to improve their game, is what we strive for.”

Stick with 18 Sports for more on the local talent competing on the national stage.