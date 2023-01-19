ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local women’s wrestling got an instant surge Wednesday night.

The Elmira College women’s program cruised to a 39-5 win over Delaware Valley University. Elmira’s Lacey Hinman capped off the night with her first victory in a Soaring Eagles singlet via pin at 170 pounds. All-American Skylah Chakouian, a sophomore at 155 pounds, notched a technical fall win for Elmira.

Prior to the nightcap, the Athens and Horseheads High School girls teams competed in a match and stayed after to watch Elmira’s big win. All three teams took a photo celebrating women’s wrestling and the growth of the sport on both the high school and collegiate level.

Elmira College is currently in its second season as a varsity girls program. Horseheads and Athens are both in their first years of competition at the high school level. Full box score below from Tuesday night.

(Photos: Elmira College Athletics)