ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning football’s Logan Booker is gearing up for the next level.

On Tuesday night, Corning football revealed that Booker has committed to play college football for Sacred Heart University next fall. The all-state at defensive back for the Hawks last season helped Corning earn another Section IV Class AA Championship.

Booker rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season and racked up 15 touchdowns for Corning. Logan also ran for over 100 yards in five games on an average of 5.79 yards per carry.

As a receiver, Booker added 14 catches for 157 yards for the Hawks. On top of all-state honors, Booker was selected to the Section IV Conference All-Star Team for a second consecutive season. Sacred Heart was (5-6) last season and plays in the D-I Football Championship Series.

Below, the official photo by Corning Hawks Football on the commitment by Booker to Sacred Heart.