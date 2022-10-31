CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner has helped the Hawks return to the sectional finals.

Corning football player Logan Booker is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior running back ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 win on the road against Horseheads.

Corning (5-3) is the reigning Section IV Class AA champs and are the top-seed in sectionals. The Hawks will host the winner of Binghamton versus Elmira in the sectional finals next Friday night at 7:00 p.m.