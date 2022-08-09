ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An inspiring athlete continues to help others.

Born with cerebral palsy, Horseheads Logan Knowles was once told he may never walk. Not only has Knowles walked, he’s inspired thousands through the way he attacks sport and life. Knowles went on to become a gold medal winner in para alpine skiing. Now, he’s helping those in need.

Knowles is leading the charge for the Seahorse Foundation aimed to provide a school for students with disabilities in Mexico. The Seahorse School has already raised over $20,000 dollars in the effort but every dollar helps.

Knowles, who’s currently in Texas training for his upcoming par alpine skiing schedule, is even working out with NFL players as he looks to increase strength and speed.

For more information on how you can help this non-profit effort, visit https://www.seahorsefoundations.org/ and be a part of making a difference.

(PHOTO: Seahorse Foundation)