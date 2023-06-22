ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads golfer made history at The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Thursday.

Typically, PGA Tour Champions legend Joey Sindelar, also of Horseheads, would be the topic of discussion at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott this time of the year. But, not this year. After Sindelar opted to only participate in the Pro-Am and not the actual Dick’s Sporting Goods Open field due to arthritis, the 65-year-old and many more had eyes on Horseheads’ Logan Knowles.

By competing in the Pro-Am Thursday, Knowles became the first-ever player born with a disability to play in the event. Logan was born with cerebral palsy and inspires all in whatever he chooses to compete in.

Knowles earned a gold medal in skiing at the 2015 Nastar National Championship and also serves as a motivational speaker for adaptive athletes around the country. Knowles is also leading the charge for the Seahorse Foundation aimed to provide a school for students with disabilities in Mexico.

A true trailblazer in sports, Knowles continues to battle the odds and achieve so much along the way. Like Sindelar, Knowles is becoming a household name in the sports that he truly loves through his commitment to excellence.