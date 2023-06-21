ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two inspirational golfers had a chance meeting in Endicott.

Horseheads Logan Knowles, who will compete in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Pro-Am on Thursday, met golf legend John Daly. The meeting happened at En-Joie Golf Club in preps for the big week at the course.

Knowles will make history Thursday and become the first player in Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Pro-Am history to play with a born disability. Daly, a fan-favorite on the PGA and PGA Tour Champions circuits, will compete in the tournament later this week and has 19 professional wins.

Born with cerebral palsy, Knowles continues to inspire the Twin Tiers and beyond through his dedication and commitment to showing that nothing is impossible. Whether it’s in sport or life, Knowles is proof that you can overcome all obstacles.

Take a special look at this photo of Knowles and Daly from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open courtesy of Logan’s Facebook page.