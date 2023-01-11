ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Logan McNaney continues his successful lacrosse journey.

McNaney, a senior for The University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team, has been named a Preseason All-American at goalie for USA Lacrosse Magazine on the second team. Logan was named the NCAA Tournament MVP this past year for the Terrapins after helping the team win the 2022 National Championship in a win over Cornell.

McNaney, who has one year left of eligibility at Maryland, plays for Painted Post native John Tillman as head coach of the Terrapins. Logan had a staggering 61 saves in four games in the NCAA Tournament including 36 in the Final Four.

Maryland opens up their 2023 season February 4 at home at Richmond. The start time has yet to be determined.

McNaney was a special guest on our talk show Legends of The Twin Tiers this past year, you can watch the full episode here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/legends-of-the-twin-tiers-logan-mcnaney/