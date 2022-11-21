BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner came up big for the Rams in goal in the state finals.

Haverling girls soccer goalie Lola Coots is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The sophomore had a big game in goal for the Rams in the Class B state finals. Coots was named Most Outstanding Goalkeeper in their 2-1 overtime loss to Irvington in the state finals.

Haverling made it to the state finals for the first time in program history this past season. The Rams won a Section V Class B2 title and finished their season with a record of 22-1.