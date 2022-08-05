ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads baseball standout has changed his college plans in a big way.

Luke Granger, who was dominate in the Section IV Class AA Championship win for Horseheads High School, announced his plans to play baseball at D-I St. Bonaventure University for the Bonnies. Granger made the official announcement via Instagram on Friday.

Last year, Granger initially had the intent to play at Coastal Alabama Community College down south. After the Bonnies changed coaches and brought in Jason Rathbun to sere as new head coach, a spot emerged for Granger.

The outfielder is strong at the plate and showed off some of his power during this year’s Class AA title win. Granger hit two home runs and had five RBI as Horseheads topped the Elmira Express en route to a New York State Tournament appearance.

18 Sports will continue to follow the progress of Granger as he takes the next big step of his career.