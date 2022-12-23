ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A standout athlete in The Valley has committed to play two sports at the next level.

Luke Horton posted on Twitter that he has committed to play football and baseball for Division III St. John Fisher. Horton had a big year receiving for Athens football this past season. The senior finished second in the NTL in receiving with 665 yards and nine touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Horton also had a big season last year for the Sayre baseball team at the plate and on the mound. Horton hit .467 with two home runs and 33 RBI’s while going 6-0 on the hill with a 0.83 ERA. Luke had 67 strikeouts for the Redskins in 42.1 innings.