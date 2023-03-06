SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner shined at the state qualifier meet for the Crusaders.

Elmira Notre Dame indoor track & field standout Makenna Keough is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Keough won three events at the Section IV State Qualifier meet at Cornell last month with victories in the 55m hurdles (8.86), triple jump (36’ 0.75”) and long jump (16’ 9.25”).

The sophomore competed at the New York State Indoor Track Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island this past weekend. Keough finished 22nd in both the 55m hurdles (9.23), and in the triple jump (33’ 1.25”).