ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame’s Shane Maloney had a night for the record books.

Maloney, a senior attacker for The Crusaders, secured his 100th career point for Elmira Notre Dame in a 19-2 win over Watkins Glen Tuesday night. Shane scored three goals in the win to go along with three assists.

In just two games this season, Maloney has scored nine goals and racked up seven assists.

Other notable performances for Elmira Notre Dame (2-0) included Kellan Murphy’s big game. Murphy scored four goals, had three assists and notched 10 ground balls. Finn Schweizer scored two goals and had two assists. Kevin Green had a goal and two assists, went 16-for-17 on faceoffs and added 22 ground balls.

Goalie AJ Miller had six total saves for The Crusaders. Elmira Notre Dame is next in action Tuesday, April 4 at 6 pm when they host Whitney Point.