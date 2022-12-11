ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth returned to the win column on the road on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: Watertown Wolves)

The Elmira Mammoth avoided a three-game series sweep against Watertown with a 2-1 victory on the road against the Wolves on Sunday. Dalton Anderson scored his first goal of the season early in the second period to give Elmira a 1-0 lead. The Wolves answered right back just over a minute later as a shot by Elijah Wilson found the net to tie the game at 1.

The game remained tied with under six minutes to go in the third period until Tate Leeson scored the game-winning goal for Elmira on an assist by Nick Gullo. Harley White made 44 saves in goal for the Mammoth to earn the win.

The Elmira Mammoth (5-11-2) begin a two-game series on the road against the Columbus River Dragons on Friday at 7:30 p.m.