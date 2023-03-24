ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth led twice but would fall at home to the Thunderbirds on Friday.

The Elmira Mammoth lost game one of a two-game series at First Arena against the Carolina Thunderbirds 7-4 on Friday. The Mammoth would take an early 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game on a goal scored by Tate Leeson. The Thunderbirds would answer back with a goal by Gus Ford to tie the game at 1 heading into the first intermission.

Elmira would take a 3-1 lead in the second period on power-play goals by Noah Wild and Tristan Mock. Carolina would come back and Josh Koepplinger would score a go-ahead goal for the Thunderbirds with just under five minutes to go in regulation to put them in front 5-4. Thomas Proudlock made 53 saves in goal for the Mammoth.

The two teams wrap up the two-game series at First Arena on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.