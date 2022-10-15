ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pro hockey is back in Elmira.

The Elmira Mammoth played their home opener at First Arena on Saturday night in the first pro hockey game played in Elmira in nearly two years. The Mammoth lost to the Binghamton Black Bears 6-3. Former Elmira Enforcer Tyler Gjurich scored one minute and one second into the game to give Binghamton an early 1-0 lead.

The Black Bears would score four goals in just over 10 minutes into the first period to take a 4-0 lead. Lance Hamilton scored the first goal for the Mammoth at First Arena later in the first period on a power-play to cut the lead to 4-1.

The Mammoth made their franchise debut Friday night with a 10-1 loss on the road to Binghamton. Elmira hosts the Columbus River Dragons on Friday at 7:30 p.m.