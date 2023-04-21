ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth began play in the FPHL Commissioner’s Cup Playoffs with a loss at home on Friday.

The Elmira Mammoth led early but the Danbury Hat Tricks responded with five straight goals on their way to a 7-2 win at First Arena in game one of a best-of-three quarterfinal round series. Josh Sanchez scored off of a face off just over a minute into the game to give Elmira an early 1-0 lead.

The Hat Tricks would tie it later in the first period on a goal scored by Michael Marchesan. Jonny Ruiz would score a go-ahead goal late in the first for Danbury who would score five straight goals to take a 5-1 lead after two periods of play.

Danbury can clinch the series with a win at home in game two on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The Hat Tricks would also host a winner-take-all game three on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. if necessary.