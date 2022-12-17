COLUMBUS, G.A. (WETM) – The Mammoth lost a hard fought battle against the River Dragons in overtime on Saturday.

( Video courtesy: Columbus River Dragons)

The first place Columbus River Dragons defeated the Elmira Mammoth in overtime 3-2 on Saturday to sweep a two-game series. The Mammoth took a 2-1 lead at the 3:59 mark of the third period on a power-play goal by Dalton Anderson.

Columbus would tie the game late as Thomas Aldworth skated in and scored with under three minutes to go to send the game to overtime. Aldworth would strike again just 18 seconds into overtime with the game-winning goal for the River Dragons to complete the sweep.

The Elmira Mammoth (5-12-3) begin a two-game series at home against the Port Huron Prowlers on Monday, December 26th at 7:35 p.m.