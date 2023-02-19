ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth led most of the way but fell in overtime at home on Sunday.

The Elmira Mammoth lost to the Watertown Wolves in overtime 2-1 on Sunday at First Arena. The Mammoth took a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game on a goal scored by Dalton Anderson. Elmira led all the way until just over five minutes to go in the third period when Mathias Tellstrom scored for the Wolves to tie the game at 1.

Samuel Hrabcak would score the game-winning goal for Watertown with 33 seconds left to go in overtime. Thomas Proudlock made 41 saves in goal for the Mammoth.

The Elmira Mammoth begin a two-game series on the road against the Motor City Rockers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.