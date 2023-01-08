ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth rallied in the third period to earn a series sweep at First Arena on Sunday.

The Elmira Mammoth scored all five of their goals in the third period on their way to a 5-3 win against the Delaware Thunder to sweep the two-game series at First Arena. The Thunder took a 1-0 lead into the third period on a second period goal scored by Denis Gafarov.

Elmira trailed 3-2 in the third when Kyle Stevens scored a power-play goal for the Mammoth at the 11:07 mark to tie the game at 3. Nathan Campbell scored a go-ahead goal for Elmira with just over three minutes to play to give the Mammoth a 4-3 lead. Tim O’Connor would add an empty-net goal for Elmira with just over a minute to go to seal the victory. Richard Shipman made 42 saves in goal for the Mammoth to earn the win.

The Elmira Mammoth (7-16-3) begin a two-game series at Delaware on Friday at 7:30 p.m.