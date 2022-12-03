ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth completed a weekend sweep on home ice on Saturday.

The Elmira Mammoth swept a two-game series at home against the Mississippi Sea Wolves with a 5-1 win at First Arena on Saturday. The Mammoth have now won three straight games and four of their last five.

FPHL Player of the Month Parker Moskal put the Mammoth in front 1-0 with a goal at the 12:43 mark of the first period. Isaiah Crawford scored two straight goals early in the second period to give Elmira a 3-0 lead. Thomas Proudlock made 42 saves in goal for the Mammoth to earn the win.

The Elmira Mammoth (4-9-2) host the Watertown Wolves on Friday at 7:35 p.m.