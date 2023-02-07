MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – College basketball will be played for a special cause inside Decker Gym on Saturday.

Mansfield University basketball will partner with the college’s Zeta Tau Alpha chapter to host a Pink Out event during Saturday’s home basketball doubleheader against Shippensburg. The women’s game is set to start at 1:00 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the event to support breast cancer education and awareness and pink ribbons will be handed out. Fans are encouraged to wear pink during the doubleheader to support the cause. Last semester ZTA raised over $1,000 to go towards this cause.