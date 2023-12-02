HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Mark Stephens Wrestling Classic Tournament returns this weekend.

A tournament named in honor of the late-great Mark Stephens, action started Friday and concludes Saturday at Horseheads Middle School. The invitational involves teams from all over New York and the region.

Named in honor of Stephens, Elmira Southside’s first-ever New York State Champion in 1966, Mark went on to coach, officiate and mentor hundreds of the area’s top wrestlers of all-time. Sadly, Stephens died in 2013 at just 65 from a sudden aneurism.

A man with a strong will and heart to help others at every turn, Stephens is remembered for helping grow the sport to new heights in the Twin Tiers and beyond. As tournament winners are crowned Saturday in a dual meet format, 18 Sports spoke with Stephens’ brother Mike Friday night on the life and legacy of his accomplished brother.